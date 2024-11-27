Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

