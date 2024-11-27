FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FORM opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

