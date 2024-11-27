Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 4,440 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $512.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

