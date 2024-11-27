GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.