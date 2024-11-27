Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 880.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Gentherm worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,317.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

