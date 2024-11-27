Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 332,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,015.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

