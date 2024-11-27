Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.