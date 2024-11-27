Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

