Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,678.54. This trade represents a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,383 shares of company stock worth $17,925,801. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $123.46 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

