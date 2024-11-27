Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $236,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $198.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.