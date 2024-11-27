Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

