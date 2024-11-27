Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $158.32 and a 12-month high of $199.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

