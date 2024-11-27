Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after buying an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,296,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

DPZ opened at $472.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.17 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

