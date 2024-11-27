Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after buying an additional 390,784 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $296.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.