Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 19,649 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after acquiring an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

