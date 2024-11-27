Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after buying an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,698,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,296,000 after acquiring an additional 181,103 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.