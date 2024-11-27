Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after buying an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,698,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,296,000 after acquiring an additional 181,103 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
