Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

