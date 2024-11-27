Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $62,738,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,699 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Concentrix by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 348,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 74.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,160,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $6,852,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
