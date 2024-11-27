Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

