Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,926 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CBRE stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $141.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

