Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,754 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Steven Madden by 34.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

