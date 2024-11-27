Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,270 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

