Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

