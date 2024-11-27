Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $99,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $3,550,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 782.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $97,018,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.26 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.