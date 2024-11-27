JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

