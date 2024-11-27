JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.