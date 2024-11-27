Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $5,094,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

