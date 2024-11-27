Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $360.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

