Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 22 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $753.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $929.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,024.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

