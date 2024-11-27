Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $574.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.43 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

