Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.