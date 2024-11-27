Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,061,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $198.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

