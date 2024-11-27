Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.13 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $276.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.