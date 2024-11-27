Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

