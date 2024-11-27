Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 400,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 199,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS FJUL opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.