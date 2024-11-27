Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,862 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.