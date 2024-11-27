Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,545 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GDX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.