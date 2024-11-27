Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after buying an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

