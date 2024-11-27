Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,261 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $14,822,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

