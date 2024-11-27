Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,265 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,903.40. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.72 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.