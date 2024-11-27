Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,556 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,833,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 649,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. The trade was a 53.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,205.25. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,192 shares of company stock worth $2,479,390. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

