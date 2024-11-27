LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.31. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.71%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

