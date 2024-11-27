Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.74. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

