Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.26 and a 12-month high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
View Our Latest Report on MSGS
Madison Square Garden Sports Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Square Garden Sports
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.