Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.26 and a 12-month high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

