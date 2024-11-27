Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,254 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6,783.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

OWL stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

