Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of REV Group worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in REV Group by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

