Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

