MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,025.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,862.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

