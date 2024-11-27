MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MillerKnoll worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 289.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth $84,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 72.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.