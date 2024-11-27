Moffett Nathanson Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.52. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

